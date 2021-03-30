UrduPoint.com
OIC General Secretariat Condemns Attack On Military Post In Cote D’ivoire

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 04:03 PM

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemns the attack perpetrated by gunmen on a military post in Cote d’Ivoire

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th March, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemns the attack perpetrated by gunmen on a military post in Cote d’Ivoire.

OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef A.

Al-Othaimeen, expresses deep condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers and to Government and people of Cote d’Ivoire and wishes the wounded speedy recovery.

While recalling the principled position of the OIC against extremism and terrorism, the Secretary General reiterates the OIC’s solidarity with the Government of Cote d’Ivoire in its efforts to combat violent extremism and terrorism.

