OIC General Secretariat Condemns Attacks In Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 02:49 PM

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31th March, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks perpetrated in Cabo Delgado Province, Republic of Mozambique. It expressed its grave concern over the unravelling developments in the city of Palma.

Extending his solidarity with Mozambique in its fight against terrorism, the OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen offers his deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the attacks and to the Government and people of Mozambique.

The Secretary General has reiterated the principled position of the OIC against all forms of terrorism and extremism.

More Stories From World

