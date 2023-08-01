Open Menu

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Deadly Blast In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2023 | 01:52 PM

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Deadly Blast in Pakistan

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the explosion, today, 30 July 2023, in the Tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur District, in Pakistan, leaving tens of people dead and injured

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the explosion, today, 30 July 2023, in the Tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur District, in Pakistan, leaving tens of people dead and injured.
H.E.

Mr.

Hissein Brahim Taha, OIC's Secretary-General, expressed his strong condemnation of this heinous crime and offered his sincere condolences to the victims' families and to the government and people of Pakistan wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.
The Secretary-General reaffirmed the OIC stand and solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in its efforts to combat extremism and terrorism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Dead Condemnation July Government OIC

Recent Stories

NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling ..

NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling abroad

10 minutes ago
 AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions clea ..

AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions cleared by Dubai Customs

12 minutes ago
 vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartpho ..

Vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartphone with Impressive Features

16 minutes ago
 Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

28 minutes ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces Na ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces National Programme for Infrastru ..

28 minutes ago
 Dubai Electronic Security Centre to launch Informa ..

Dubai Electronic Security Centre to launch Information Security Regulation Versi ..

28 minutes ago
Electricity prices hiked by Rs 9.30 per unit

Electricity prices hiked by Rs 9.30 per unit

34 minutes ago
 Hania Aamir takes short break from busy schedule i ..

Hania Aamir takes short break from busy schedule in London

60 minutes ago
 &#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 59 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 595 for August 2023

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to play Afghanistan in three ODIs next mo ..

Pakistan to play Afghanistan in three ODIs next month

1 hour ago
 ‘Pakistan Minerals Summit’ underway in Islamab ..

‘Pakistan Minerals Summit’ underway in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed approves Arabian Horse Shows Cha ..

Mansour bin Zayed approves Arabian Horse Shows Championships and sales programme ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World