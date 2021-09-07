UrduPoint.com

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Kirkuk Terrorist Attack

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 11:03 AM

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th September, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the terrorist attack that targeted an Iraqi police checkpoint near Kirkuk Governorate, killing and wounding several police officers.

OIC Secretary-General Dr. Yousef A.

Al-Othaimeen, offered his condolences and sympathy to the families of the soldiers who fell victims to that heinous terrorist operation and the government and people of the Republic of Iraq, wishing a speedy recovery for the wounded.

The General Secretariat reiterates the OIC’s firm position, which condemns terrorism in all its forms and stresses the need to support the efforts of the Republic of Iraq in combating terrorism and violent extremism.

