OIC General Secretariat Condemns Latest Terrorist Attack in Burkina Faso

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th April, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemns the despicable attack carried out by gunmen in the village of Kodyel in Burkina Faso leading to the death of a number of people and several others wounded.

The General Secretariat reiterates the OIC’s support for the Government and people of Burkina Faso in their fight against terrorism in the country.

The General Secretariat expresses its sincere condolences to the families of the victims as well as to the Government and people of Burkina Faso and wishes speedy recovery for the wounded.

It reaffirms the OIC’s principled position that vigorously denounces all acts of terrorism and violent extremism.