OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Attack At Kabul Tutoring Center

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2022 | 04:25 PM

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the most vigorous terms the suicide bombing that shook on Friday 30 September 2022 a learning centre in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of the Afghan capital Kabul

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01 OCT, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the most vigorous terms the suicide bombing that shook on Friday 30 September 2022 a learning centre in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of the Afghan capital Kabul.
The death toll from the suicide blast, according to official authorities, has risen to at least 19 people and dozens wounded.
The OIC General Secretariat is growing gravely concerned about the recent spike in violence against civilian facilities and people across Afghanistan.

It deplores as reprehensible and cruel the senseless cycle of attacks carried out against educational institutions and worship sites.
With Afghanistan facing yet another fatal bombing, the OIC General Secretariat reasserts its call on the de facto authorities in Kabul to roll out the requisite measures likely to help stem the blood-shedding of civilians in the country.


The OIC wishes to express its genuine sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims of the suicide attack and a speedy and full recovery to the injured.

