Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the most vigorous terms the suicide bombing that shook on Monday 27 March 2023 a heavily fortified street in Kabul housing several government buildings, including Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry.

The death toll from the heavy suicide explosion, the second such attack targeting the Afghan Foreign Ministry in the past few months, has reportedly risen to multiple casualties and dozens people wounded.

The OIC General Secretariat remains as gravely concerned as it has ever been about the intermittent violence targeting civilian facilities and people across Afghanistan.

With the country still beset every now and then by senseless and atrocious attacks, the OIC General Secretariat reasserts its call on the de facto administration in Kabul to deploy the requisite measures slated to bring the perpetrators of these deadly attacksto justice.

The OIC wishes to express its genuine sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims of the suicide blastand a speedy and full recovery to the injured.