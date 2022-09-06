UrduPoint.com

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion Outside Russia's Embassy In Kabul; Voices Grave Concern Over Spate Of Targeted Blasts In Afghanistan

September 06, 2022

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion outside Russia’s Embassy in Kabul; Voices Grave Concern over Spate of Targeted Blasts in Afghanistan

A couple of days ago, Afghanistan had to face a bloody explosion that rocked the Guzargah mosque in the city of Herat in western Afghanistan

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022) A couple of days ago, Afghanistan had to face a bloody explosion that rocked the Guzargah mosque in the city of Herat in western Afghanistan.

On Monday 05 September 2022, again a suicide bomber set off a large explosion outside the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Afghan capital, Kabul.
As the security environment in Kabul and other provinces across Afghanistan seems to be increasingly disrupted by despicable terrorist acts, the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) vehemently condemns these senseless and unjustifiable terrorist incidents.


Such deliberate acts of blind violence can by no means be justified no matter what the motivations, indicated the OIC General Secretariat, adding that whoever stands behind these terrorist acts targeting innocent civilians and foreign diplomatic premises should be brought to account.


The OIC General Secretariat reiterates its previous calls on the de facto authorities in Kabul to double down their efforts in resolutely countering any terrorist attempt to destabilize the country and spread terror among the civilian population and the diplomatic community.


The OIC General Secretariat extends its genuine condolences to the families of the victims of today’s tragic blast, and wishes a speedy recovery for the injured.

