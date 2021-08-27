UrduPoint.com

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks In The Vicinity Of Kabul Airport

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 05:23 PM

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the twin heinous terrorist bombings in the vicinity of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, leaving scores of casualties and dozens of others injured, including civilians and children

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the twin heinous terrorist bombings in the vicinity of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, leaving scores of casualties and dozens of others injured, including civilians and children.

OIC Secretary-General Dr.

Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, offered his sincere condolences and sympathy to the families and relatives of the victims of these cowardly attacks, wishing a speedy recovery for the wounded.

The General Secretariat reaffirmed the OIC’s firm, principled position against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, stressing the need to redouble international efforts and cooperation to combat it.

