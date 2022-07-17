OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Togo

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist attacks against governorates in the north of the Republic of Togo, which resulted in several deaths and injuries

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist attacks against governorates in the north of the Republic of Togo, which resulted in several deaths and injuries.

H.E.

Hissein Brahim Taha, the OIC Secretary-General, expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and the government and people of the Republic of Togo, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

In this regard, the General Secretariat renews the OIC’s full support and solidarity with the government and people of the Republic of Togo in confronting terrorism in all its forms.