UrduPoint.com

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks In Togo

Umer Jamshaid Published July 17, 2022 | 10:06 PM

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Togo

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist attacks against governorates in the north of the Republic of Togo, which resulted in several deaths and injuries

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist attacks against governorates in the north of the Republic of Togo, which resulted in several deaths and injuries.

H.E.

Hissein Brahim Taha, the OIC Secretary-General, expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and the government and people of the Republic of Togo, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

In this regard, the General Secretariat renews the OIC’s full support and solidarity with the government and people of the Republic of Togo in confronting terrorism in all its forms.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Togo All Government OIC

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

13 hours ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

21 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

21 hours ago
 9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

21 hours ago
 Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh t ..

Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

21 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.