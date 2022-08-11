UrduPoint.com

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks In Northern Burkina Faso

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2022 | 06:01 PM

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Northern Burkina Faso

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist attacks that targeted members of the armed forces, security volunteers and civilians in northern Burkina Faso on 08 and 09 August 2022, which resulted in many deaths and injuries

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -11th Aug, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist attacks that targeted members of the armed forces, security volunteers and civilians in northern Burkina Faso on 08 and 09 August 2022, which resulted in many deaths and injuries.


In these sad circumstances, H.E.

the OIC Secretary-General, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, extends his deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of these terrorist attacks, wishing a speedy recovery for the wounded.
The OIC General Secretariat reiterates its support for Burkina Faso's efforts to combat terrorism, in order to put an end to these repeated attacks.

Related Topics

Terrorist Burkina Faso August Sad OIC

Recent Stories

Pakistan, China vow to strengthen cooperation in d ..

Pakistan, China vow to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

8 minutes ago
 Punjab CM vows to expand child protection bureau's ..

Punjab CM vows to expand child protection bureau's score

3 hours ago
 Court removes sedition, other charges against Amma ..

Court removes sedition, other charges against Ammad Yousaf

4 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Fir ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Firing by Illegal Armenian Armed ..

5 hours ago
 Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 ..

Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 Sal Se Koi Paisa Liye Bagair Y ..

5 hours ago
 'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this y ..

'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this year in Oct

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.