OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Northern Burkina Faso

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -11th Aug, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist attacks that targeted members of the armed forces, security volunteers and civilians in northern Burkina Faso on 08 and 09 August 2022, which resulted in many deaths and injuries.



In these sad circumstances, H.E.

the OIC Secretary-General, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, extends his deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of these terrorist attacks, wishing a speedy recovery for the wounded.

The OIC General Secretariat reiterates its support for Burkina Faso's efforts to combat terrorism, in order to put an end to these repeated attacks.