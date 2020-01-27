OIC General Secretariat condemns terrorist attack against military post in central Mali

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack perpetrated on Sunday 26 January 2020 against a military post in the Region of Ségou, Central Mali, killing 19 soldiers and injuring others

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack perpetrated on Sunday 26 January 2020 against a military post in the Region of Ségou, Central Mali, killing 19 soldiers and injuring others.



The OIC Secretary General, Dr.

Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, extended his deep condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, to the Government and people of Mali and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

He reiterated the strong support of the OIC for the efforts of the Government of Mali in fighting terrorism.