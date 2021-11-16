UrduPoint.com

OIC General Secretariat Condemns The Attack In Northern Burkina Faso

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 01:19 PM

OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Attack in Northern Burkina Faso

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Sunday, November 14, 2021, against the detachment of the Inata gendarmerie in northern Burkina Faso, leaving nineteen gendarmes and one civilian dead and wounding several others

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Sunday, November 14, 2021, against the detachment of the Inata gendarmerie in northern Burkina Faso, leaving nineteen gendarmes and one civilian dead and wounding several others.

Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, the OIC's Secretary-General, expressed his sincere condolences to the victims' families, the government, and the people of Burkina Faso, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

Al-Othaimeen reiterated the OIC's support for Burkina Faso's efforts to eradicate terrorism.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Terrorist Burkina Faso November Sunday Government OIC

Recent Stories

Textile exports surge by 26.55% to $6.021 bln in 4 ..

Textile exports surge by 26.55% to $6.021 bln in 4 months

17 minutes ago
 Sustainable peace in S.Asia linked with resolution ..

Sustainable peace in S.Asia linked with resolution of Kashmir dispute: FM Shah M ..

17 minutes ago
 Grenade attack on jirga leaves five injured in Sou ..

Grenade attack on jirga leaves five injured in South Waziristan

17 minutes ago
 Babar Guru Nanak will begin at Kartarpur Gurdwara ..

Babar Guru Nanak will begin at Kartarpur Gurdwara tomorrow

26 minutes ago
 Top seed Sabalenka out of WTA Finals after Sakkari ..

Top seed Sabalenka out of WTA Finals after Sakkari's epic win

27 minutes ago
 Chopra names Babar as captain of his best XI

Chopra names Babar as captain of his best XI

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.