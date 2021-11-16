OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Attack in Northern Burkina Faso

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Sunday, November 14, 2021, against the detachment of the Inata gendarmerie in northern Burkina Faso, leaving nineteen gendarmes and one civilian dead and wounding several others

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Sunday, November 14, 2021, against the detachment of the Inata gendarmerie in northern Burkina Faso, leaving nineteen gendarmes and one civilian dead and wounding several others.

Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, the OIC's Secretary-General, expressed his sincere condolences to the victims' families, the government, and the people of Burkina Faso, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

Al-Othaimeen reiterated the OIC's support for Burkina Faso's efforts to eradicate terrorism.