OIC General Secretariat Condemns The Intensive Firing By Illegal Armenian Armed Detachments Against Positions Of Azerbaijani Army

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2022 | 01:12 PM

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemns the intensive firing by illegal Armenian armed detachments against positions of Azerbaijani army within the territory of Azerbaijan, on 3 August 2022, resulting in the martyrdom of military serviceman Kazimov Anar Rustam

The General Secretariat calls upon the Republic of Armenia to fulfil its obligations in accordance with the trilateral statement signed between Azerbaijan, Armenia and the Russian Federation on 10 November 2020, and withdraw the illegal armed detachments from the territory of Azerbaijan.

Recalling the resolution adopted by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers at its 48th session held in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan on 22-23 March 2022, the General Secretariat further calls for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of mutual recognition of and respect for each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders.

The OIC General Secretariat extends deep condolences to the family and relatives of Azerbaijani Martyr.

