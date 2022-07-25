UrduPoint.com

OIC General Secretariat Condemns The Terrorist Attacks In Mali

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2022 | 12:36 PM

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist attacks that targeted the Katy military base on the outskirts of Bamako, Republic of Mali, on Friday, July 22, as well as those that targeted other regions in Mali on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

H.E.

Hissein Brahim Taha, the OIC Secretary-General, expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of these cowardly terrorist acts, and to the government and people of Mali, wishing a speedy recovery for the wounded.

The OIC General Secretariat reiterates the its principled position of rejecting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and affirms its support for Mali's efforts to combat terrorism and put an end to these repeated attacks.

