OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Terrorist Attack in Niger

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2023) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemns the terrorist attack on a detachment of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Niger near Intagamey, in the west of the country.



The Secretary- General of the OIC, H.E.

Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. He reiterated the OIC's support to the Government and people of Niger in their efforts to strengthen security, peace and stability in Niger.