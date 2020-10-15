OIC General Secretariat Congratulates Tajikistan President on his Re-election

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has extended congratulations to His Excellency Mr. Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, on his re-election

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th October, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has extended congratulations to His Excellency Mr. Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, on his re-election.

The General Secretariat expressed good wishes of success to President Rahmon in leading his country to further progress, noting that his re-election reflects the high confidence placed in him by the people of Tajikistan.

The General Secretariat also commended the election authorities and the people of Tajikistan for the peaceful and orderly manner of the presidential elections held on 11 October 2020, lauding the commitment of the Republic of Tajikistan to the work of the OIC.