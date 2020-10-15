UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC General Secretariat Congratulates Tajikistan President On His Re-election

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 11:18 AM

OIC General Secretariat Congratulates Tajikistan President on his Re-election

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has extended congratulations to His Excellency Mr. Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, on his re-election

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th October, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has extended congratulations to His Excellency Mr. Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, on his re-election.

The General Secretariat expressed good wishes of success to President Rahmon in leading his country to further progress, noting that his re-election reflects the high confidence placed in him by the people of Tajikistan.

The General Secretariat also commended the election authorities and the people of Tajikistan for the peaceful and orderly manner of the presidential elections held on 11 October 2020, lauding the commitment of the Republic of Tajikistan to the work of the OIC.

Related Topics

Election Progress Tajikistan October 2020 OIC

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE hosting vaccine trial for Sputnik ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan records 13 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

37 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 15 October 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Instead of being scared, let us discuss what makes ..

9 hours ago

Minister of human rights meets delegation of menta ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.