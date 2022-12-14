OIC General Secretariat Decries Deadly Attack on Kabul Hotel, Afghanistan

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) vehemently denounced the egregious attack staged on 12 December 2022 against a hotel in central Kabul

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) vehemently denounced the egregious attack staged on 12 December 2022 against a hotel in central Kabul.

The assault was allegedly masterminded and coordinated by a group of terrorist assailants.

The terrorist attack left a number of hotel guests injured, including five Chinese nationals as reported by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.



The General Secretariat expressed its dismay over the shocking attack whose perpetrators and like-minded terrorists are bent on keeping Afghanistan, its people, and foreigners unsafe and terrorized.



The General Secretariat is growing gravely concerned about the spate of attacks and bombings that have recently targeted civilians, diplomatic premises and now a hotel with foreign residents.



The General Secretariat renews its call on the de facto administration in Kabul to double down on its efforts fighting terrorist groups in Afghanistan.

The General Secretariat offers its genuine wishes to the injured for prompt recovery.