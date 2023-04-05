Close
OIC General Secretariat Denounces Acts Of Violence Against Muslims In Several States In India

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 02:09 PM

OIC General Secretariat Denounces Acts of Violence Against Muslims in Several States in India

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05 April, 2023) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has followed with deep concern the acts of violence and vandalism targeting Muslim community in several states in India during the Ram Navami processions, including the burning of a madrasa and its library by an extremist Hindu mob in Bihar Sharif on 31 March 2023.

The OIC General Secretariat denounces such provocative acts of violence and vandalism, which are a vivid manifestation of mounting Islamophobia and systemic targeting of the Muslim community in India. The OIC General Secretariat calls upon the Indian authorities to take firm actions against the instigators and perpetrators of such acts and to ensure the safety, security, rights, and dignity of the Muslim community in the country.

