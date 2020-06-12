UrduPoint.com
OIC General Secretariat Denounces The Terrorist Attack In Northern Nigeria

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 12:11 PM

OIC General Secretariat Denounces the Terrorist Attack in Northern Nigeria

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) denounced strongly the terrorist attack in the northern region of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which claimed many lives

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th June, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) denounced strongly the terrorist attack in the northern region of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which claimed many lives.


The OIC General Secretariat affirmed its support for the Government of Nigeria, expressing heartfelt condolences to and sympathy with the Government and people of Nigeria and the families of the victims.
The General Secretariat reiterated its firm position rejecting all forms and manifestations of terrorism and extremism.

