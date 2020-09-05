UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC General Secretariat Discusses Strengthening Cooperation With The US Department Of State In Areas Of Women Empowerment

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 12:03 PM

OIC General Secretariat Discusses Strengthening Cooperation with the US Department of State in Areas of Women Empowerment

A delegation from the OIC Department of Social and Cultural Affairs, led by Assistant Secretary General Tarig Ali Bakheet had a virtual meeting on Thursday, 3 September 2020, with Ambassador At Large Kelly E. Currie, the Ambassador for Global Women Issues at the US Department of State

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020) A delegation from the OIC Department of Social and Cultural Affairs, led by Assistant Secretary General Tarig Ali Bakheet had a virtual meeting on Thursday, 3 September 2020, with Ambassador At Large Kelly E. Currie, the Ambassador for Global Women Issues at the US Department of State.

The meeting exchanged views on plans and achievements in areas of women empowerment with a focus on issues relevant to women’s involvement in peace and security, the role of women in countering violent extremism, combating gender-based violence, combating violence against Muslim Minority Women in non-OIC Member States, as well as women’s global development and prosperity.

The OIC Delegation briefed Amb.

Currie on the programs and strategies of the Organization to empower women and improve their political, social, economic and health status, especially within the framework of the OIC Plan of Action for the Advancement of Women (OPAAW) and the OIC Women Development Organization.

Ambassador Currie expressed appreciation for the efforts by the OIC General Secretariat in cooperation with the relevant OIC institutions in developing strategies, programs and activities to enhance women development and active participation in all fields in OIC Member States.

‏The two sides agreed to continue their bilateral cooperation on all important issues related to women empowerment.

Related Topics

Minority September Women 2020 Muslim All From OIC

Recent Stories

PTM leader Mohsin Dawar taken into custody at Quet ..

11 seconds ago

291 players invited for U19 trials

17 seconds ago

PM leaves for Karachi

9 minutes ago

Kanwal lauds PM 's step to create South Punjab pro ..

9 minutes ago

People of Karachi can't be left at mercy of Sindh ..

9 minutes ago

PITB Conducts e-FOAS training for South Punjab Sec ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.