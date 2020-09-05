OIC General Secretariat Discusses Strengthening Cooperation with the US Department of State in Areas of Women Empowerment

A delegation from the OIC Department of Social and Cultural Affairs, led by Assistant Secretary General Tarig Ali Bakheet had a virtual meeting on Thursday, 3 September 2020, with Ambassador At Large Kelly E. Currie, the Ambassador for Global Women Issues at the US Department of State

The meeting exchanged views on plans and achievements in areas of women empowerment with a focus on issues relevant to women’s involvement in peace and security, the role of women in countering violent extremism, combating gender-based violence, combating violence against Muslim Minority Women in non-OIC Member States, as well as women’s global development and prosperity.

The OIC Delegation briefed Amb.

Currie on the programs and strategies of the Organization to empower women and improve their political, social, economic and health status, especially within the framework of the OIC Plan of Action for the Advancement of Women (OPAAW) and the OIC Women Development Organization.

Ambassador Currie expressed appreciation for the efforts by the OIC General Secretariat in cooperation with the relevant OIC institutions in developing strategies, programs and activities to enhance women development and active participation in all fields in OIC Member States.

‏The two sides agreed to continue their bilateral cooperation on all important issues related to women empowerment.