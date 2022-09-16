UrduPoint.com

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern Over The Military Provocation Of The Armenian Armed Forces Along The State Border Between Azerbaijan And Armenia

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2022 | 01:34 PM

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern over the Military Provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces along the State Border between Azerbaijan and Armenia

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expresses its serious concern over the military provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces along the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expresses its serious concern over the military provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces along the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The General Secretariat calls upon the Republic of Armenia to fulfil its obligations in accordance with the trilateral statement signed between Azerbaijan, Armenia and the Russian Federation on 10 November 2020, as well as the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and withdraw the illegal armed detachments from the territory of Azerbaijan.


Recalling the resolution adopted by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers at its 48th session held in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan on 22-23 March 2022, the General Secretariat further calls for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of mutual recognition of and respect for each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders.
The General Secretariat extends deep condolences to the families of the martyrs, the Government and the people of Azerbaijan over the loss of lives and wish a speedy recovery for the injured.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Islamabad Resolution Martyrs Shaheed Russia Armenia Azerbaijan March November Border 2020 From Government OIC

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singa ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singapore to Saudi Arabia

41 seconds ago
 UVAS actively participate in International Poultry ..

UVAS actively participate in International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Confer ..

5 minutes ago
 Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through ..

Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through New Agreement

22 minutes ago
 realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flo ..

Realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flood Victims in Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s C ..

U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s Council Launch Pakistan Future ..

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Turkey agree to further enhance

Pakistan, Turkey agree to further enhance

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.