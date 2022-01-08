UrduPoint.com

OIC General Secretariat Follows With Great Concern The Situation In Kazakhstan, Calls For End To Violence And Affirms Full Solidarity With Kazakhstan In Preserving National Unit

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2022 | 11:22 AM

OIC General Secretariat Follows with Great Concern the Situation in Kazakhstan, Calls for End to Violence and Affirms Full Solidarity with Kazakhstan in Preserving National Unit

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is following with great concern the situation in the Republic of Kazakhstan, and expresses regret over deadly acts of violence and destruction of property

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is following with great concern the situation in the Republic of Kazakhstan, and expresses regret over deadly acts of violence and destruction of property.

It calls for utmost restraint, calm and end to violence, inviting all to safeguard and prioritize national interests over all other concerns in response to the current crisis.

The General Secretariat affirms that the OIC stands in full solidarity with the Republic of Kazakhstan as it seeks to preserve its sovereignty, security, stability, territorial integrity and national unity.

