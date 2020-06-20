OIC General Secretariat Holds Virtual Bilateral meeting with UNHCR Gulf Representation

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held a virtual bilateral meeting with a delegation of the Representation of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the Gulf on 18 June 2020

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th June, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held a virtual bilateral meeting with a delegation of the Representation of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the Gulf on 18 June 2020.

The General Secretariat delegation was led by Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakhit, Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs, while the UNHCR delegation was led by Mr.

Khaled Khalifa, UNHCR Regional Representative for the Gulf.



The two sides discussed their bilateral relations and ways to boost them in areas relating to the conditions of refugees across the Muslim world.

They emphasized the need for joint coordination to address the conditions of refugees in light of their cooperation agreement and action plan.

The meeting reviewed efforts to address the spread of Covid-19 pandemic and its adverse implications on refugees in receiving countries.