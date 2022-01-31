OIC General Secretariat Lauds COMSTECH for Sending a Medical Team to Niger

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) lauded the efforts of COMSTECH to send a medical mission comprising seven-member team of experienced ophthalmologists to Niamey, Niger from 31 January to 07 February 2022 in collaboration with the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB), Layton Rahmatulla Benevolent Trust (LRBT), and the Government of Pakistan

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31th January, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) lauded the efforts of COMSTECH to send a medical mission comprising seven-member team of experienced ophthalmologists to Niamey, Niger from 31 January to 07 February 2022 in collaboration with the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB), Layton Rahmatulla Benevolent Trust (LRBT), and the Government of Pakistan.

The objectives of the medical mission is to provide free high-quality sight-restoring cataract surgeries and post-operative treatment.

The medical team will also build the capacity of local health professionals during the campaign to identify eye problems, screening, and providing care, which will include treatment and referral, as well as training of ophthalmologists on Phaco alternative.

During their stay in Niamey, the medical team will carry out more than 400 cataract surgeries, examination of post-operation patients and workshops for training of local doctors on cataract surgery with phacoemulsification using the operation theater and other facilities available at tertiary hospital of Niamey. The medical team will also visit local schools to launch public awareness campaign about eye health.

The visit of the COMSTECH medical team is a manifestation of OIC efforts to help the OIC Member States in building their capacities in various priority areas including health to meet the targets as outlined in the OIC Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Agenda 2026 as well as UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).