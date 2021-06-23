UrduPoint.com
OIC General Secretariat Organizes Workshop On Elections In Cooperation With The EU

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 11:10 AM

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th April, 2021) Within the framework of the existing cooperation programs between the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the European Union (EU), a virtual workshop was organized, on 22 June 2021, in the field of election observation under the title “Election Observation: Opportunities and Challenges in the Light of the Coronavirus Pandemic”.

The workshop, which aims to support and develop the capabilities of the General Secretariat and enhance the OIC role in observing elections, was attended by 28 employees from various departments of the OIC General Secretariat.

