OIC General Secretariat participates in the International Symposium on the “History and Legacy of Muslims in the Caribbean” in Guyana

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th Sep , 2023) The Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, IRCICA and The OIC General Secretariat co-organized an international symposium on “The history and legacy of Muslims in the Caribbean” during the period 4 to 6 September 2023 in Georgetown, Cooperative Republic of Guyana. The opening ceremony of this first of its kind symposium in the Caribbean region was attended by H.E. Dr. Mohamed IrfaanAli, H.E. Hugh Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation along with other high officials of the government of Guyana.

At the opening ceremony of this international symposium, President Mohamed Irfaan Ali expressed his joy for the organization of this symposium in Georgetown noting that it offers a good opportunity to shed light on the stories of Muslims and their contributions to Caribbean history and culture and their sustained efforts to promote unity, tolerance and appreciation of religious diversity and to develop a deep understanding of the importance of preserving and reinforcing the shared cultural heritage among Muslims in the Caribbean. He also indicated that the organization of this symposium would help educating people about the role of Islam in promoting the values of multiculturalism in the Caribbean along with the other ideals of tolerance, peaceful co-existence and mutual respect.

The message of H.E. the Secretary-General of the OIC, delivered on his behalf by the Director of Cultural Affairs, highlighted the importance of engaging member States in constructive dialogue on issues of paramount importance to fostering bonds of friendship, increasing mutually beneficial cooperation, consolidating multiculturalism and peace and opening perspectives for further joint actions in different fields within the OIC larger family. The Secretary-General noted that the initiative to organize this international symposium in partnership with the government of Guyana and IRCICA is very commendable given its assumed contribution in unraveling the rich and genuine Islamic heritage in the Caribbean and the interesting stories of how Islam made its way to this part of the world, which dates centuries back to the colonial times.

The symposium features a rich academic program and a series of interesting panels reflecting on the history of Islam in the Caribbean and its genuine contribution to the emergence of stable communities living together in peace and harmony with followers of other faiths.