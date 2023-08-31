OIC General Secretariat Participates in the Second Kazan Global Youth Summit

At the invitation of H.E. Mr. Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan, the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) participated in the Second Kazan Global Youth Summit organized by the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation in the city of Kazan on 27-30 August 2023 under the title: The role of traditional values in the education of children and youth in the modern world

The statement of the OIC General Secretariat was delivered by Mr. Boubakary Maiga, Head of the Youth and Sports Department, in which he appreciated the efforts made by H.E. President Rustam Minnikhanov to strengthen relations between the Russian Federation and the Muslim world, in his capacity as Head of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group.

Head of the Youth and Sports Department also confirmed that the General Secretariat supports the efforts and initiatives of the Republic of Tatarstan in the field of youth empowerment and sports development.

Boubakary Maiga pointed out that holding the Global Youth Summit annually in Kazan provides an opportunity for participants from governments, institutions working in the field of youth, and representatives of youth organizations to discuss the best ways to work jointly in order to confront the challenges facing young people, and stressed that the OIC General Secretariat will spare no effort to follow up on the implementation of the recommendations that will come out of this summit in coordination with the relevant organs and institutions of the OIC and in cooperation with the Republic of Tatarstan.



In his meeting with the ministers and heads of delegations participating in the summit, the President of the Republic of Tatarstan welcomed the priority given by the OIC to issues of youth empowerment and sports development, especially the resolution to establish a special department for youth and sports in the OIC General Secretariat, and stressed his country’s support for the OIC efforts in this field.

H.E. the President indicated that Kazan will host two global events: the first on youth in March 2024 and the second on sports in 2025. He called on the General Secretariat to support these two initiatives by urging OIC Member States to participate effectively.

It should be noted that ministers and representatives of the governments of more than thirty countries participated in the Second Kazan Global Youth Summit, along with representatives of the organs and institutions of the OIC, international and regional organizations working in the field of youth empowerment, academic institutions, experts, researchers, and the private sector.