OIC General Secretariat Participates In The UN Asia-Pacific Regional Forum on Hate Speech, Social Media, And Minorities

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 03:56 PM

OIC General Secretariat Participates in the UN Asia-Pacific Regional Forum on Hate Speech, Social Media, and Minorities

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) participated in the Asia-Pacific Regional Forum on Hate Speech, Social Media, and Minorities, organized virtually by the United Nations, on Monday, October 19, 2020

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) participated in the Asia-Pacific Regional Forum on Hate Speech, Social Media, and Minorities, organized virtually by the United Nations, on Monday, October 19, 2020.

During the opening session, Mr. El Habib Bourane, Director of Muslim Communities and Minorities, expressed the OIC's profound concern about the escalating trend of hate speech, intolerance, and Islamophobia on social media, which mostly targets Muslim communities and minorities. He also stressed the need for all stakeholders to engage responsibly in addressing the root causes of the spread of this scourge in different societies and countries.


In his statement, Mr. Bourane focused on the main themes of the OIC's strategy in confronting the phenomenon of hate speech and Islamophobia, which targets Muslim communities and minorities. He urged the international community to show more commitment, further cooperation, and take effective concrete measures to promote a culture of tolerance, understanding, mutual respect, and build confidence among peoples to protect individuals and societies against hate and violence and to ensure the protection of the places of worship.

