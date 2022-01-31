UrduPoint.com

OIC General Secretariat Participates In Women Development Organization’s Workshop On Preparation Of Periodic Reports Submitted By Member States To The United Nations Committee On The Elimination Of Discrimination Against Women

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2022 | 11:20 AM

OIC General Secretariat participated in the inaugural session of the intensive training workshop organized by the OIC Women Development Organization

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31th January, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) participated in the inaugural session of the intensive training workshop organized by the OIC Women Development Organization (WDO) on “Preparation of Periodic Reports Submitted by Member States to the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women on 26 and 27 January 2022.

The General Secretariat made a short presentation at the opening session of the workshop on the latest updates regarding the OIC Plan of Action for the Advancement of Women (OPAAW) and mechanisms for its implementation.

