UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC General Secretariat Resolutely Condemns Terrorist Attack In Central Mali

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 12:25 PM

OIC General Secretariat Resolutely Condemns Terrorist Attack in Central Mali

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th July, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) roundly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted villages in central Mali, taking the lives of scores of civilians and military personnel and injuring others.


The General Secretariat offered its sincerest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, the government and people of Mali, wishing prompt recovery to the wounded.
Moreover, the General Secretariat reiterated its strong condemnation and rejection of terrorism and extremism in every form and manifestation, affirming that the OIC stands in full support of and solidarity with Mali in its battle against terrorism and extremism.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Condemnation Mali Government OIC

Recent Stories

OIC Calls for Violence Reduction and Peace Efforts ..

3 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Strongly Condemns Terroris ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council honours winners of Pocari Swe ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 4, 762 deaths with 231818 cases o ..

16 minutes ago

TECNO Joins Hands with Muller & Phipps (M&P) as th ..

17 minutes ago

Baldia Town factory was burnt over non-payment of ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.