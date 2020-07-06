OIC General Secretariat Resolutely Condemns Terrorist Attack in Central Mali

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th July, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) roundly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted villages in central Mali, taking the lives of scores of civilians and military personnel and injuring others.



The General Secretariat offered its sincerest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, the government and people of Mali, wishing prompt recovery to the wounded.

Moreover, the General Secretariat reiterated its strong condemnation and rejection of terrorism and extremism in every form and manifestation, affirming that the OIC stands in full support of and solidarity with Mali in its battle against terrorism and extremism.