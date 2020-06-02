UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC General Secretariat Resumes Work From Office Amid Integrated Precautionary Measures

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:46 AM

OIC General Secretariat Resumes Work from Office amid Integrated Precautionary Measures

Based on the directives of the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, and guided by the decisions recently issued in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the host country, regulating work during the COVID-19 Pandemic, the OIC General Secretariat and the SubsidiaryOrgans in Jeddah Governorate resumed work from office on Sunday, 31 May 2020

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020) Based on the directives of the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, and guided by the decisions recently issued in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the host country, regulating work during the COVID-19 Pandemic, the OIC General Secretariat and the SubsidiaryOrgans in Jeddah Governorate resumed work from office on Sunday, 31 May 2020.

Fiftypercent(50%)ofthestaffofthe General Secretariatwere called back to office in the first week of this Junewhile the rest shall work remotely. The said percentage shall increase to seventy-five (75%) in thesecondweek, meanwhile, work from office will be in full capacity on 14 June 2020.
The General Secretariat undertook the necessary precautionary measures such as checking temperature of the staff members at the gates and entrance of the General Secretariat’s headquarters, and ensuring that the General Secretariat’s staff members put on face masks, in addition to provision of disinfectants and sanitizers in all areas of the GS headquartersand disinfection of the building on a regular basis.

Th General Secretariat strictly prohibited gatherings inside the building and stopped receiving guests and visitorsuntil this pandemic ends.
The General Secretariat stressed that these temporary precautionary measures and the restrictions in place aim at protecting the work environment against the spread of the Coronavirus. The General Secretariat indicated that it stands ready to perform its duties in the service of the Member States through videoconferencing, virtual meetings, and correspondence, some of which were taking place before the pandemic, however,they have been excessively used while working remotely and were already applied throughout the lockdown period.

Related Topics

Jeddah Saudi Arabia May June Sunday 2020 All From Coronavirus OIC

Recent Stories

Abolition of PLWD job quota inexcusable

27 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 1, 621 deaths after 76, 398 cases ..

27 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 2, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE smart plans paid off during coron ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

South Korea's GDP to shrink faster: central bank

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.