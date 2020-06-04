OIC General Secretariat Strongly Condemns Mosque Blast in Kabul

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the explosion inside a mosque in the Afghan capital, Kabul, resulting in deaths and injuries

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the explosion inside a mosque in the Afghan capital, Kabul, resulting in deaths and injuries.

The General Secretariat expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, and wished speedy recovery for the injured.

It also reaffirmed its support for Afghanistan and reiterated its firm position against terrorism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations.