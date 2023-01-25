OIC General Secretariat Strongly Condemns Qur’an Mutilation in The Hague

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the mutilation of a copy of the Holy Qur’an by an extremist in The Hague, Netherlands

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the mutilation of a copy of the Holy Qur’an by an extremist in The Hague, Netherlands.

The General Secretariat renewed the OIC’s condemnation and denunciation of such extremist and provocative practices that exemplify hatred in addition to being a manifestation of Islamophobia, which incite violence and defamation of religions.

The General Secretariat expressed its deep concern over the continued manifestation of religious intolerance and hatred against Muslims in many parts of the world.

It urged the Governments of the countries concerned to take necessary measures to address those acts.

The OIC General Secretariat emphasized the importance of encouraging dialogue, understanding and cooperation among religions, cultures and civilizations while shunning hatred and extremism in order to achieve peace and harmony in the world.