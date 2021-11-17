UrduPoint.com

OIC General Secretariat Strongly Condemns The Suicide Attacks In Uganda

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 05:57 PM

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the terrorist attacks carried out by three suicide assailants, in Uganda’s capital city Kampala, killing three people and wounding several others

The Secretary General of the OIC, H.E.

Hissein Brahim Taha, extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, to the Government and people of Uganda. He wished the wounded prompt recovery.

The Secretary-General expressed his support for the efforts of the Government of Uganda in fighting terrorism and further reaffirmed the principled position of the OIC that vigorously condemns all acts of terrorism and violent extremism in all forms and manifestations.

