OIC General Secretariat Strongly Condemns the Suicide Attacks in Uganda

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the terrorist attacks carried out by three suicide assailants, in Uganda’s capital city Kampala, killing three people and wounding several others.

The Secretary General of the OIC, H.E.

Hissein Brahim Taha, extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, to the Government and people of Uganda. He wished the wounded prompt recovery.

The Secretary-General expressed his support for the efforts of the Government of Uganda in fighting terrorism and further reaffirmed the principled position of the OIC that vigorously condemns all acts of terrorism and violent extremism in all forms and manifestations.