OIC General Secretariat Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Bomb Attack in North Waziristan, Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2023 | 01:41 PM
The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemns the terrorist bomb blast in Pakistan’s North Waziristan, which claimed the lives of a number of people
The OIC Secretary-General, H.E. Mr.
Hissein Brahim Taha, expressed his condemnation of this heinous act and offered his deepest condolences to the Government, people of Pakistan and the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.
The Secretary-General renewed the principled position of the OIC against all forms and manifestations of terrorism and expressed full support for Pakistan’s efforts in tackling terrorism.