OIC General Secretariat Strongly Condemns The Terrorist Bomb Attack In North Waziristan, Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2023 | 01:41 PM

OIC General Secretariat Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Bomb Attack in North Waziristan, Pakistan

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemns the terrorist bomb blast in Pakistan’s North Waziristan, which claimed the lives of a number of people

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemns the terrorist bomb blast in Pakistan’s North Waziristan, which claimed the lives of a number of people.

The OIC Secretary-General, H.E. Mr.

Hissein Brahim Taha, expressed his condemnation of this heinous act and offered his deepest condolences to the Government, people of Pakistan and the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.
The Secretary-General renewed the principled position of the OIC against all forms and manifestations of terrorism and expressed full support for Pakistan’s efforts in tackling terrorism.

