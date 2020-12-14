OIC General Secretariat to Hold Sixth Women Advisory Council Meeting

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold, via videoconference on 14-15 December 2020, the sixth meeting of the Women Advisory Council, in collaboration with the Ministry of Women, National Solidarity, Family and Humanitarian Work of Burkina Faso, in its capacity as the Chair of the seventh Islamic ministerial conference on women

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020)



The meeting will be attended by Mrs Hélène Marie-Laurence Ilboudou Marchal, Burkinabe Minister of Women, National Solidarity, Family and Humanitarian Work, and will discuss such important topics such as progress regarding the implementation of the OIC Plan of Action for the Advancement of Women (OPAAW).

The meeting will also explore the ongoing preparations for participation in the 65th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) in March 2021 in New York.