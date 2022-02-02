OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency’s Approval of Development Projects in Al-Quds Al-Sharif

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed Bayt Mal Al-Quds Al-Sharif Agency’s approval, on Wednesday, 26 January 2022, of the first package of social and human development projects in Al-Quds Al-Sharif, amounting to one million US dollars, within the framework of the Agency’s annual action plan for 2022

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd February, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed Bayt Mal Al-Quds Al-Sharif Agency’s approval, on Wednesday, 26 January 2022, of the first package of social and human development projects in Al-Quds Al-Sharif, amounting to one million US dollars, within the framework of the Agency’s annual action plan for 2022.

This endorsement falls within the framework of the high interest and care that His Majesty King Mohammed VI, of the Kingdom of Morocco, Chairman of the OIC Al-Quds Committee, has been giving to the holy city of Al-Quds Al-Sharif in order to enable the residents of this holy city to benefit from these projects and so as to support their steadfastness.