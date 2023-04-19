UrduPoint.com

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Humanitarian Truce Initiative In Sudan

Published April 19, 2023

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the holding of a 24-hour humanitarian truce in Sudan as of 6 p.m. today to ensure the safe passage of civilians and diplomatic missions, the evacuation of the wounded and stranded

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19 April, 2023) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the holding of a 24-hour humanitarian truce in Sudan as of 6 p.m. today to ensure the safe passage of civilians and diplomatic missions, the evacuation of the wounded and stranded.

‏The Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) H. E. Hissein Brahim Taha welcomed the acceptance by the parties to this initiative and called for the importance of reaching an agreement for an immediate ceasefire, refraining from escalation, protecting civilians and diplomatic missions, as well as allowing the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

‏The Secretary-General also encouraged the parties to reach a longer truce to allow the Sudanese people to practice the ritual of celebrating Eid al-Fitr as a holy Islamic rite.

‏The Secretary-General stressed the readiness of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to channel its full potential and capabilities to support humanitarian efforts and resume the dialogue between the Sudanese parties.

