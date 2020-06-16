OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Kingdom of Morocco’s Anti-coronavirus Medical Aid to 15 African Countries

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the medical aid, which the Kingdom of Morocco granted to 15 African countries, most of which are member states of the OIC, to assist in their efforts to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th June, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the medical aid, which the Kingdom of Morocco granted to 15 African countries, most of which are member states of the OIC, to assist in their efforts to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The medical aid included some 8 million medical masks, 900 000 protective visors, 600 000 hygiene caps, 60 000 medical gowns, 30 000 liters of hydroalcoholic gel, 75 000 boxes of chloroquine and 15 000 boxes of Azithromycin.

The Moroccan act of solidarity is part of the initiative King Mohammed VI announced during a phone conversation, on 13 April 2020, with the President of Côte d’Ivoire and the President of Senegal, to combine efforts in the battle against the pandemic in the African countries.