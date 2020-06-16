UrduPoint.com
OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Summit Of The Presidents Of Somalia And Somaliland

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 08:35 PM

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the initiative taken by H.E. Mr. Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, President of the Republic of Djibouti, to host a consultative summit

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the initiative taken by H.E. Mr. Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, President of the Republic of Djibouti, to host a consultative summit between H.E. Mr. Mohammed Abdullah Faramago, the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and H.E. Mr. Musa Bihi Abdi, the President of Somaliland, on June 14-15, 2020 in Djibouti.

The summit aimed at resuming talks on the “Somaliland” file.

The General Secretariat praised this initiative, which resulted in the agreement between the two sides to form a joint technical committee to prepare for resuming negotiations and following up on outstanding issues. It also commended the role of the Republic of Djibouti in helping the two sides to resume talks as being a valuable contribution to promoting peace in the region.

