OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Adoption by the US House of Representatives of Combatting International Islamophobia ACT

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomes the adoption by the U.S. House of Representatives, on 14 December 2021, of Combatting International Islamophobia ACT, and considers it as an important step to combat Islamophobia, incitement to hatred, bigotry, discrimination, stigmatization and violence based on one’s religion or belief

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th December, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomes the adoption by the U.S. House of Representatives, on 14 December 2021, of Combatting International Islamophobia ACT, and considers it as an important step to combat Islamophobia, incitement to hatred, bigotry, discrimination, stigmatization and violence based on one’s religion or belief.

The OIC General Secretariat commends the decision to designate an office at the U.S. State Department and a special envoy to monitor and combat International Islamophobia and looks forward to cooperating with the envoy.

The OIC General Secretariat renews its call on the international community to join efforts to promote mutual understanding, peaceful coexistence and harmony among all faiths.