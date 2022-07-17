OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Outcomes of the Jeddah Security and Development Summit

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the outcomes of the Jeddah Security and Development Summit hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Chair of the 14th Islamic Summit, on July 16, 2022, in Jeddah, with the participation of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq and the United States of America.



The General Secretariat commended the speeches delivered by the leaders of the participating countries during this Summit, which provided an accurate diagnosis of the region’s crises and challenges.

The General Secretariat affirmed its support for all Arab and international efforts to achieve regional security, development, and stability.