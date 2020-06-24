UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes The Resolution Of Human Rights Council Condemning Violations Against Rohingya

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 11:16 AM

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Resolution of Human Rights Council Condemning Violations against Rohingya

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the resolutionof the United Nations Human Rights Council condemning the continuing violations of the rights of the Rohingya and other minorities in Myanmar, which was adopted at the conclusion of the forty-third (43) session of the Council, held on 22 June 2020 in Geneva

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th June, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the resolutionof the United Nations Human Rights Council condemning the continuing violations of the rights of the Rohingya and other minorities in Myanmar, which was adopted at the conclusion of the forty-third (43) session of the Council, held on 22 June 2020 in Geneva.
The Council called on all parties, especially the Myanmar military and security forces, to immediately end the violence and violations of international law and expressed grave concern about the ongoing conflict in Rakhine, Chin and Kachin states, the culture of impunity prevailing among the Myanmar security forces, the forced displacement of civilians and mass and systematic violations of human rights, calling on them to ensure safety of civilians, respect for international law and accountability for perpetrators.
The Council welcomed the order of the International Court of Justice issued on 23 January 2020 concerning the Rohingya and urged the Government of Myanmar to take all measures to prevent the commission of all acts within the scope of Article II of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, and to prevent destruction of evidence and ensure its preservation.


The resolution stressed the need to effectively address the root causes of human rights violations and abuses committed against minorities, including the Rohingya, in Rakhine State, as well as the need to create favorable conditions for the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of all refugees and forcibly displaced persons, including the Rohingya, and to develop a conducive plan that would lead to the afore-mentioned.
The OIC General Secretariat renewed its call to Myanmar to comply fully and immediately with the order of the International Court of Justice and the relevant resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly and the Human Rights Council.

It once again urged the international community to provide more support for legal efforts aimed at achieving justice for the benefit of the Rohingya, redoubling international efforts to ensure the rights, security and safety of the Rohingya and the immediate cessation of various forms of violence against them.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Geneva Lead Myanmar January June 2020 All Government Refugee Court OIC

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 June 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

SEC issues decisions to develop local work system

10 hours ago

Microsoft launches new tech programme for Emirati ..

10 hours ago

UAE participates in Arab League meeting on Libya, ..

10 hours ago

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes Saudi Arabia’s ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.