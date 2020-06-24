OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Resolution of Human Rights Council Condemning Violations against Rohingya

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the resolutionof the United Nations Human Rights Council condemning the continuing violations of the rights of the Rohingya and other minorities in Myanmar, which was adopted at the conclusion of the forty-third (43) session of the Council, held on 22 June 2020 in Geneva

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th June, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the resolutionof the United Nations Human Rights Council condemning the continuing violations of the rights of the Rohingya and other minorities in Myanmar, which was adopted at the conclusion of the forty-third (43) session of the Council, held on 22 June 2020 in Geneva.

The Council called on all parties, especially the Myanmar military and security forces, to immediately end the violence and violations of international law and expressed grave concern about the ongoing conflict in Rakhine, Chin and Kachin states, the culture of impunity prevailing among the Myanmar security forces, the forced displacement of civilians and mass and systematic violations of human rights, calling on them to ensure safety of civilians, respect for international law and accountability for perpetrators.

The Council welcomed the order of the International Court of Justice issued on 23 January 2020 concerning the Rohingya and urged the Government of Myanmar to take all measures to prevent the commission of all acts within the scope of Article II of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, and to prevent destruction of evidence and ensure its preservation.



The resolution stressed the need to effectively address the root causes of human rights violations and abuses committed against minorities, including the Rohingya, in Rakhine State, as well as the need to create favorable conditions for the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of all refugees and forcibly displaced persons, including the Rohingya, and to develop a conducive plan that would lead to the afore-mentioned.

The OIC General Secretariat renewed its call to Myanmar to comply fully and immediately with the order of the International Court of Justice and the relevant resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly and the Human Rights Council.

It once again urged the international community to provide more support for legal efforts aimed at achieving justice for the benefit of the Rohingya, redoubling international efforts to ensure the rights, security and safety of the Rohingya and the immediate cessation of various forms of violence against them.