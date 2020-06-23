UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes The Yemeni Government And Southern Transitional Council’s Response To The Request Of The Coalition Forces’ Command To Observe A Comprehensive Ceasefire

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 12:13 PM

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Yemeni Government and Southern Transitional Council’s Response to the Request of the Coalition Forces’ Command to Observe a Comprehensive Ceasefire

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the announcement by the Yemeni legitimate Government and the Southern Transitional Council of their response to the request of the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen to observe comprehensive ceasefire and de-escalation and to hold a meeting in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in order to move ahead with the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement urgently, following the recent unfortunate events in Socotra Island and Abyan Governorate

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the announcement by the Yemeni legitimate Government and the Southern Transitional Council of their response to the request of the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen to observe comprehensive ceasefire and de-escalation and to hold a meeting in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in order to move ahead with the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement urgently, following the recent unfortunate events in Socotra Island and Abyan Governorate.
The OIC Secretary General, Dr.

Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, commended the initiative of the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen and the response of the Legitimate Yemeni Government and the Southern Transitional Council.

He expressed hope that all parties would advance Yemen’s supreme national interest by adhering to the Riyadh Agreement such as to prevent bloodshed, unite the Yemeni people, contribute effectively to restoring security and state institutions, and endeavor to ensure the success of the ongoing political efforts towards a just and comprehensive political solution agreed on by the Yemenis and the alleviation of the suffering of the Yemeni people.
The Secretary General reaffirmed the OIC’s support for the Yemeni people and for all efforts exerted to bring about peace in Yemen.

Related Topics

Yemen Riyadh Saudi Arabia All Government Agreement OIC

Recent Stories

Gargash, Martin Griffiths discuss UN efforts to ac ..

1 minute ago

Update on players’ Covid-19 tests

28 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Grand Duke of Luxembourg ..

31 minutes ago

Saudi-led Coalition intercepts Houthi missiles, bo ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 23, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai is set to connect the world, agai ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.