OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Yemeni Government and Southern Transitional Council’s Response to the Request of the Coalition Forces’ Command to Observe a Comprehensive Ceasefire

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the announcement by the Yemeni legitimate Government and the Southern Transitional Council of their response to the request of the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen to observe comprehensive ceasefire and de-escalation and to hold a meeting in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in order to move ahead with the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement urgently, following the recent unfortunate events in Socotra Island and Abyan Governorate.

The OIC Secretary General, Dr.

Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, commended the initiative of the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen and the response of the Legitimate Yemeni Government and the Southern Transitional Council.

He expressed hope that all parties would advance Yemen’s supreme national interest by adhering to the Riyadh Agreement such as to prevent bloodshed, unite the Yemeni people, contribute effectively to restoring security and state institutions, and endeavor to ensure the success of the ongoing political efforts towards a just and comprehensive political solution agreed on by the Yemenis and the alleviation of the suffering of the Yemeni people.

The Secretary General reaffirmed the OIC’s support for the Yemeni people and for all efforts exerted to bring about peace in Yemen.