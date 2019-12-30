UrduPoint.com
OIC General Secretariat Welcomes UNGA Resolution Condemning Abuses Against Rohingya

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 01:05 PM

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomes the United Nations General Assembly resolution strongly condemning rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims and other minority groups in Myanmar

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th December, 2019) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomes the United Nations General Assembly resolution strongly condemning rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims and other minority groups in Myanmar.
This resolution follows from the report on 22 October 2019 of the UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) on Myanmar. The report declares that Myanmar is failing in its obligations under the Genocide Convention to prevent, investigate and enact effective legislation criminalising and punishing genocide.
It is to be recalled that the Republic of The Gambia, as Chair of the OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability for Human Rights Violations against the Rohingya, has filed a legal case in the International Court of Justice against Myanmar for violating its obligations under the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

The OIC reiterates its call on the international community to extend its support to the legal effort for justice and accountability for the Rohingya people and to redouble all diplomatic and political efforts to put an end to violence and persecution against the Rohingya minority.

