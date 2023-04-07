OIC Holds an Emergency Meeting on the Attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an emergency, open-ended meeting of the Executive Committee at the level of Permanent Representatives, on Saturday, 8 April 2023, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07 April, 2023) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an emergency, open-ended meeting of the Executive Committee at the level of Permanent Representatives, on Saturday, 8 April 2023, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The meeting called for by the State of Palestine and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, is expected to discuss the incursions and attacks carried out by the Israeli occupation forces against Al-Aqsa Mosque and worshipers therein.

It is anticipated that the OIC Secretary-General, Mr.

Hissein Brahim Taha, will address the meeting to highlight the serious developments that the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinians in general are going through, because of the repeated Israeli attacks.