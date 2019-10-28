OIC holds consultations with USAID delegation

He Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs, Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet, held, on 27 October 2019 at the General Secretariat, discussions with a visiting delegation from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) led by Mrs. Mia Beers, Division Director at the Humanitarian Policy and Global Engagement at the Office of the US Foreign Disaster Assistance

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019) The Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs, Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet, held, on 27 October 2019 at the General Secretariat, discussions with a visiting delegation from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) led by Mrs.

Mia Beers, Division Director at the Humanitarian Policy and Global Engagement at the Office of the US Foreign Disaster Assistance.

The two sides exchanged views on how to boost their bilateral partnership within the framework of their cooperation MoU.