UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Holds Consultations With USAID Delegation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 04:50 PM

OIC holds consultations with USAID delegation

He Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs, Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet, held, on 27 October 2019 at the General Secretariat, discussions with a visiting delegation from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) led by Mrs. Mia Beers, Division Director at the Humanitarian Policy and Global Engagement at the Office of the US Foreign Disaster Assistance

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019) The Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs, Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet, held, on 27 October 2019 at the General Secretariat, discussions with a visiting delegation from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) led by Mrs.

Mia Beers, Division Director at the Humanitarian Policy and Global Engagement at the Office of the US Foreign Disaster Assistance.
The two sides exchanged views on how to boost their bilateral partnership within the framework of their cooperation MoU.

Related Topics

United States October 2019 From

Recent Stories

Huawei Ships 200 Million Smartphone Units for 2019 ..

9 minutes ago

PMAS-AAUR's convocation, silver jubilee celebratio ..

5 minutes ago

Iran says death of IS leader should end "U.S. inte ..

3 minutes ago

Briton arrested over 'murder' of infant in Kazakh ..

3 minutes ago

Some 100,000 People Expected to Join Anti-Governme ..

3 minutes ago

No shortage of wheat in GB: Ikramullah Baig

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.