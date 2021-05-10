OIC Holds Emergency Meeting to Discuss Israeli Aggression Against Al-Quds

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), upon the request of the State of Palestine, will on Tuesday 11 May 2011 convene an emergency meeting of Permanent Representatives to discuss the escalating Israeli aggression in Al-Quds, including plans by the Israeli occupation authorities to forcefully evict scores of Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th April, 2021) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), upon the request of the State of Palestine, will on Tuesday 11 May 2011 convene an emergency meeting of Permanent Representatives to discuss the escalating Israeli aggression in Al-Quds, including plans by the Israeli occupation authorities to forcefully evict scores of Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

The meeting will also discuss the ongoing attacks against Islamic and Christian holy sites, particularly the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque. It will also discuss attacks against worshipers in the Mosque compound and denial of the compound access to them, as part of attempts to change the legal, historical and demographic status of the occupied city and isolate it from its Palestinian neighbourhood.