OIC Holds Meeting To Discuss Draft Human Rights Declaration

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 03:03 PM

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019) A two-day meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Intergovernmental Group of Experts was held at the Jeddah based General Secretariat, on 6 through 7 November 2019, to review amendments to the declaration of human rights by the 57 OIC countries.


The meeting focused on the review of the draft declaration on human rights by the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC).
In an opening statement delivered at the meeting on his behalf by Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs Ambassador Tarek Bakheet, Secretary General Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen expressed appreciation to the member states for their effort to refine this treaty of human rights.
He pointed out that the document will make an effective contribution to human rights promotion in OIC countries.

